American Electric Power (AEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. American Electric Power has set its FY 2024 guidance at 5.530-5.730 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.8 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

