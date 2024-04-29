American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

About American National Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 293.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 180,767 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth $2,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.

