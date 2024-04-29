American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Down 6.6% in April

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 81,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

AOUT opened at $7.89 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.30.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $53.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.