American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Update

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

American Well Stock Up 12.9 %

NYSE AMWL traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. 2,384,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,877. American Well has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. American Well had a negative net margin of 260.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 319,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $347,943.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,845,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 319,214 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $347,943.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,845,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 283,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $308,556.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,114,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,410 over the last 90 days. 12.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

