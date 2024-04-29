Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.81

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 226535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The stock has a market cap of C$293.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.29.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.79 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2170543 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.