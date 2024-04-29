Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 102,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ames National stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) by 2,044.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. CWM LLC’s holdings in Ames National were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792. Ames National has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $177.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Ames National’s payout ratio is currently 89.26%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

