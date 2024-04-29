Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Cut by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $269.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.