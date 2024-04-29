Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $121.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 88.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

