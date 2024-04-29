Analysts Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Target Price at $3.50

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,993.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 186,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 172,509 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $242.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.31% and a negative return on equity of 96.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

