Analysts Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target at C$41.78

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$36.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.37. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$32.33 and a one year high of C$40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 23.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5349398 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.