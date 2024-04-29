Analysts Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Price Target at $38.20

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 153,109 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.