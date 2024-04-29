Analysts Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Target Price at $4.37

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

UGP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

UGP stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.0723 dividend. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 104,754 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 498,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,497.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 143,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

