Analyzing Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) & BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Chesapeake Financial Shares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Financial Shares $82.72 million 0.98 $10.12 million $1.95 8.82 BOK Financial $3.13 billion 1.87 $530.75 million $6.86 13.24

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and BOK Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Financial Shares 10.68% 9.72% 0.64% BOK Financial 13.93% 10.62% 1.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of BOK Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chesapeake Financial Shares and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A BOK Financial 0 9 1 0 2.10

BOK Financial has a consensus target price of $97.10, suggesting a potential upside of 6.90%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage, and single-family residential and residential construction loans; commercial loans, which include owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and mortgage banking services, as well as cash management services. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.