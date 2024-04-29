Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $36,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after buying an additional 1,112,261 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,976,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,305,000 after purchasing an additional 577,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23,585.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 351,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 349,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,699,371,000 after purchasing an additional 264,031 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $241.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,826. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.83 and its 200 day moving average is $232.92. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.