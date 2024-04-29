Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.54 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2,329.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,682,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 16,195.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,560,000 after acquiring an additional 844,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Tower by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,255,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,447,000 after purchasing an additional 607,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE AMT traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.99. 2,104,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.42. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.36.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

