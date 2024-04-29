Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $18.62 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.88.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,023. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.99. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $216.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

