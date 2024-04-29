Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $40.68 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,621 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of SS&C Technologies worth $40,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,615,000 after acquiring an additional 197,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after purchasing an additional 435,377 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,764 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,526,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,326,000 after acquiring an additional 75,440 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.92. 1,154,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,802. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 11.46%. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

