Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $71.55 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 867,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,797 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $71,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

