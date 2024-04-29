Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Invests $38.94 Million in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 696,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,931. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $4,175,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,620,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,128,173.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $47,378,644. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

