Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,307 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,274. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3056 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

