Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,507 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Alliant Energy worth $49,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 289.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 725,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3,199.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 706,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,003,000 after purchasing an additional 278,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1,001.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 239,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after purchasing an additional 218,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $8,659,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

