Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 337,105 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 601.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,105 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $60,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 164.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $155.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,788. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

