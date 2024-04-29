Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $26,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.10. The company had a trading volume of 322,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,432. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.48 and its 200-day moving average is $223.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

