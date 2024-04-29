Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.95. 1,622,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day moving average is $235.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.