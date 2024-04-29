Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,323 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $50,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16,796.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 132,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.1 %

Hubbell stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $407.19. 540,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.57.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

