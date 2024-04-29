Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.33

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 654994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. Barclays began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 over the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after buying an additional 850,940 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 11.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

