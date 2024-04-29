AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $289.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $289.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.69.

AON traded down $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.06. 1,532,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.11 and its 200 day moving average is $313.97. AON has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

