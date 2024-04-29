Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Apogee Enterprises worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $22,260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after acquiring an additional 220,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 91.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 48,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 147.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $229,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $229,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,525 shares of company stock worth $1,911,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.20. 15,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,843. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

