Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AFT opened at $14.20 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

In other news, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 8,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $118,699.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $260,599.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

