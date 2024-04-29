Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,427 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,180. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

