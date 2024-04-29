AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

ATR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.75. The stock had a trading volume of 345,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $148.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average is $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

