Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,206,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,268 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $10.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,051,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after buying an additional 139,551 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at $49,647,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at $22,192,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at $13,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

