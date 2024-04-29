Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,442 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,665 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,744 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of WBD opened at $8.15 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

