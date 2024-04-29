Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 0.2%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $271.42 and last traded at $265.23. Approximately 498,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,458,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,514 shares of company stock valued at $95,369,397. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 17,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.1% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.