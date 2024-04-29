ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BANX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.46. 6,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,340. ArrowMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.
ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. This is a positive change from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ArrowMark Financial
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.