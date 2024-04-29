Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Position Raised by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $28,117,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 934,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,288,000 after buying an additional 211,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 58.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 160,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.81. 113,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,524. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

