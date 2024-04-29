Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Up 51.0% in April

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the March 31st total of 662,200 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 5.88% of Ascent Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTI opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $378,621.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.96. Ascent Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

Featured Stories

