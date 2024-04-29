Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 677,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Get Ashland alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ashland

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashland Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ashland by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 67,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 696.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,932,000 after buying an additional 256,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 198,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 121,161 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASH traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 381,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $101.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.32.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.