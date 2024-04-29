Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Update

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWH. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AWH

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AWH stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.33. 1,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 176.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.