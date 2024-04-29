Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

AUB has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $32.28 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Donald R. Kimble bought 7,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,355.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

