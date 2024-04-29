ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 186,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

ATN International Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,636. The firm has a market cap of $311.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.39. ATN International has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.07 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ATN International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ATN International by 498.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 64.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATNI. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a report on Monday.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

