ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday.

ATN International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18. ATN International has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ATN International by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in ATN International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ATN International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

