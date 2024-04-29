Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 17,852 shares.The stock last traded at $400.29 and had previously closed at $395.01.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.66. The company has a market capitalization of $706.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

