AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Increased to $22.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $22.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

