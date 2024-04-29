Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Short Interest Up 60.2% in April

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the March 31st total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 52.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $4,659,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,888,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 172,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACB opened at $6.70 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.36.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.94 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 48.82%. Analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Featured Articles

