Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.4% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,343,000 after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $217.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.