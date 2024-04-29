AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

AutoNation stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.04. 302,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,986. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.91.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,361,962 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AutoNation by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 69.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

