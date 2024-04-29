Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,012 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 332.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTES traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.97. 10,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,720. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

