Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,526 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,526 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,288,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,879,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

