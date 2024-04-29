Avaii Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.24. 134,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,153. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

